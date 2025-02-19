"He’s literally in the gym all the time" - Fans shut down Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen’s concerns over Alex Pereira’s UFC 313 preparation

UFC fans shared their reactions to Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen revealing their concern over Alex Pereira's lack of preparation for UFC 313. Pereira is scheduled to fight Magomed Ankalaev on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pereira has been a force to reckon with since moving to light heavyweight. The Brazilian has won all of his five bouts, while making three successful title defenses. In his last outing, Pereira knocked out Khalil Rountree Jr. in the fourth round at UFC 307.

Meanwhile, Ankalaev has been unbeaten in his last 13 fights. The challenger has been waiting patiently for his chance and is the toughest challenge Pereira has faced thus far in the light heavyweight division.

Speaking about Pereira's lack of preparation ahead of the showdown, Cormier said:

"It is concerning that he is still in Australia and he was seen shaking hands with Drake during his concert. You don't want to be near Drake as he losses millions betting on people. What is he still doing in Australia he fights in 2 weeks."

In response, Sonnen said:

"It's concerning to me, the whole thing is very concerning to me. It's tough on the road. You can get a workout in but that usually involves a treadmill at the hotel lobby, maybe you and your coach do a mitt workout. It's not the same. Meanwhile Ankalaev is doing no media, no tours and is locked in the Caucasus region in the mountains."

Many fans reacted to the post, with one of them saying:

"He’s literally in the gym all the time."

Other fans wrote:

"That devil worshipper Pereira will finally get humbled."

"With all that being said, Pereira wins !! Chama"

Check out fan reactions to the post below:

Screenshot of fan reactions to the post.

Alex Pereira reveals real reason behind the strength of his left hook

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently revealed the secret behind his devastating left hook. Speaking with Mark Bouris, 'Poatan' said his genetics and training have contributed to his striking ability. Pereia recalled that even in his childhood he had immense strength. He said:

"Always, even as a child, I had good genetics. I was a very strong kid and of course, with training, he was able to sharpen it [the left hook] up to get better for MMA, kickboxing, for the fights."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (39:37):

