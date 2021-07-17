"He's looking like such an as***le" - T.J. Dillashaw claims Conor McGregor is 'digging himself into a hole'

T.J. Dillashaw believes Conor McGregor attempting to justify his UFC 264 loss with “excuses” is making it tough for him to support the Irishman.

The 35-year-old wants to stand up for the former two-division champ now that he has hit rock bottom, but isn’t able to find enough reasons to do so.

After losing his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier, McGregor claimed he stepped into the octagon with stress fractures in his leg. ‘The Notorious’ relied heavily on his leg kicks during stand-up exchanges with Poirier. In the dying seconds of the first round, McGregor suffered a horrific leg break, ending the fight inbetween rounds.

Speaking to Brendan Schaub during an episode of Food Truck Diaries, T.J. Dillashaw was asked if he thought McGregor would successfully make a comeback. The 35-year-old responded:

“I don’t know, man. He’s (Conor McGregor) digging himself into a hole right now. He keeps putting these videos out, making excuses, make himself look like an idiot. I want to back the guy now because he’s at his lowest low. I didn’t want to back him when he’s at the top. I want to back him now because he’s at the lowest low and what he has done for the sport. But he’s making it tough. He’s looking such an as***le.”

T.J. Dillashaw suggested McGregor’s reputation may take a hit if he continues to make “excuses” following his second straight loss to Poirier.

The former bantamweight champ added that even if McGregor had stress fractures going into UFC 264, it was not the ideal time for him to make that revelation.

T.J. Dillashaw is set to take on Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32

T.J. Dillashaw will make his return to the octagon after more than two years when he challenges Cory Sandhagen at UFC Vegas 32.

He last fought Henry Cejudo for the flyweight title but came up short in his effort to dethrone ‘Triple C’. Dillashaw then tested positive for erythropoietin (EPO), which paved the way for a two-year suspension.

Dillashaw is currently unranked in the bantamweight division. However, a win over Sandhagen would throw him straight back into the title picture.

Meanwhile, ‘The Sandman’ is coming off two huge wins over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar. If the 29-year-old manages to spoil T.J. Dillashaw’s comeback, he will certainly secure a title shot against the winner of Aljamain Sterling vs. Petr Yan 2.

