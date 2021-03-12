Dominick Cruz claims to see through 'cheater' T.J. Dillashaw's actions

Dominick Cruz has claimed that he can see through T.J. Dillashaw’s actions.

Cruz recently referenced T.J. Dillashaw calling Petr Yan a cheater and noted that Dillashaw is looking in a mirror when he sees Yan.

Following the conclusion of UFC 259, many in the MMA community noted that T.J. Dillashaw seemed to have turned up his aggression and trash talk against his UFC bantamweight rivals such as Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan.

One of the most notable insults hurled by T.J. Dillashaw was telling Petr Yan that he is a cheater. This followed Yan previously calling Dillashaw a cheater. Yan pointed out that T.J. Dillashaw had tested positive for EPO back in January 2019. Dillashaw served a two-year suspension.

On that note, after Petr Yan landed an illegal knee on Aljamain Sterling at UFC 259 (resulting in Yan being disqualified and Sterling being crowned the new UFC bantamweight champion), T.J. Dillashaw asserted that Yan is now a cheater himself.

MMA journalist James Lynch made this note while interviewing Dominick Cruz. Both Dominick Cruz and T.J. Dillashaw are former UFC bantamweight champions and have fought one another in the past. Cruz defeated Dillashaw via split decision in January 2016.

Addressing the aforementioned aggression and trash talk that Dillashaw has been directing at his rivals as of late, Dominick Cruz told James Lynch the following:

“Yeah, I mean, Okay. So, if you’re just trying to stay relevant, I don’t know if those are the choice words personally. But, like you said, maybe everybody is going to dislike you anyway because you’re a cheater. So, you might as well go all in on it. But to go, ‘Look, now, you’re also a cheater, Yan’. That’s just a mirror. That’s just him exposing himself again, trying to make himself feel better, like, for being a cheater. So, it’s like he’s looking in a mirror when he sees Yan and goes, ‘Oh, look, look, look, look, look! He’s a cheater too!’ And it’s like, ‘Okay, cool’. You’re about, you know, eight years old.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

"That's just him exposing himself again, trying to make himself feel better for being a cheater" 💉



Dominick Cruz reacts to TJ Dillashaw's comments on Aljamain Sterling's win over Petr Yan at #UFC259



Full interview https://t.co/OkvIEQpFXN pic.twitter.com/UfM1ywB6oh — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) March 11, 2021

Furthermore, Dominick Cruz also alleged that T.J. Dillashaw’s upcoming fight against Cory Sandhagen is a good match-up.

Advertisement

Dominick Cruz is back in the mix after an impressive win at UFC 259

Casey Kenney (left); Dominick Cruz (right)

Dominick Cruz received widespread praise for his brilliant performance against a tough opponent (Casey Kenney) during their bantamweight bout at UFC 259.

Despite the fight’s verdict being a split decision in favor of Dominick Cruz, many believe that Cruz’s performance deserved a unanimous decision. Fans and experts alike were noticeably flummoxed by one of the three judges awarding the fight to Kenney.

Nevertheless, Dominick Cruz did indeed return to the winning column at UFC 259, and he’s now very likely to be booked against a high-ranking UFC bantamweight for his next fight.

Plenty of fight left in @DominickCruz ⚡️ He gets his first win since 2016. #UFC259 pic.twitter.com/XSFdBjaVKh — UFC (@ufc) March 7, 2021