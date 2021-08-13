"He's a monster!" - Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi weighs in on a possible future match-up with Yoel Romero

Bellator middleweight Gegard Mousasi has given his thoughts on a potential future match-up with Yoel Romero.

In a recent interview, Gegard Mousasi spoke about Yoel and the prospect of fighting the Cuban somewhere down the road.

“He’s the number one contender [John Salter], I don’t know who they have in the middleweight division. He’s the only guy I thought I was gonna fight. There’s no big names yet [at middleweight] in Bellator but, Yoel Romero is a big name, but he’s coming off of four losses [in his last five]. Usually you fight once and then you fight for the belt, so I don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

“Who wants to fight Yoel Romero?! He’s a monster! But he’s in Bellator and if he makes middleweight, yeah, I’m gonna fight him. I’m a fighter, they give me a contract and I’ll fight him.”

Gegard Mousasi also went on to suggest that he could make a jump up to light heavyweight in the future.

Check out Mousasi's interview below:

Gegard Mousasi vs. Yoel Romero - sign us up!

The Cuban star was initially set to make his debut in the promotion earlier this year in a light heavyweight tournament bout against Anthony Johnson. Instead, though, a failed medical ensured he wouldn’t be taking part, although his debut has now been rescheduled for next month when he’s set to take on Phil Davis.

Gegard Mousasi, on the other hand, will defend his Bellator middleweight title later tonight against John Salter - at a weight that Romero is pretty familiar with given that’s where he fought at in the UFC.

There’s no denying that competing against Yoel Romero is a terrifying prospect for just about anyone, but we also tend to think it’s pretty intriguing. He’s an absolute man-mountain of a human being and it’s not at all crazy to believe he could cause Gegard Mousasi some serious problems.

With that being said, the champ already has his hands full and needs to focus on the task at hand as he gears up to take on John Salter this evening - because he knows better than anyone what it means to underestimate your opponent.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh