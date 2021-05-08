"Most embarrassing moment" - Anthony Johnson reveals why he is disappointed after his Bellator 258 win

Anthony Johnson made his Bellator debut on Friday night (May 7, 2021) against Jose Augusto. This was Johnson's first professional MMA fight since his loss to Daniel Cormier at UFC 210 back in 2017. 'Rumble' won his bout at Bellator 258 via TKO in the second round but was visibly unhappy with his performance.

Jose Augusto knocked down Anthony Johnson in the very first round. While 'Rumble' did bounce back and secured the win in the second round, he wasn't happy with himself. At the post-fight press conference, Johnson broke down exactly what he thought was the problem and why he was disappointed in his performance even though he won. 'Rumble' said:

"I don't mind getting hit, but I got hit and got dropped. I mean, what the hell? That ain't me. That was a pi*s-poor performance on my part. I'm better than that, I know I'm better than that. You guys know I'm better than that."

"I'm not going to call it a lucky shot, he hit me. He caught me slipping and got in on me, and yeah, that's all on me. I'm pi**ed at myself that he hit me. I know that's the name of the game we're in, fighting. But man, I'm just mad at myself, that was a dumba** performance."

When asked what the problem was, Anthony Johnson curtly said he felt everything about his performance was problematic. He refused to give excuses of ring rust or overconfidence. 'Rumble' went on to add how he never puts himself in danger even during training, so it was gross negligence on his part to have taken the damage he did in the first round.

When asked if this was the most disappointed he'd been after a win in his career, Anthony Johnson affirmatively said:

"Yeah. Regardless of all the losses I've had, this was by far my most embarassing moment. I know I'm better than that. I made mistakes, some of the worst mistakes I've ever made."

What's next for Anthony Johnson?

Johnson advances to the next stage of the Bellator light heavyweight Grand Prix and faces the promotion's light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov in his next bout. This could be Anthony Johnson's toughest test yet, considering the Russian is 28 years old and very much in his prime. The 37-year-old American will have his work cut out for him.

'Rumble' was scheduled to face former UFC star Yoel Romero at Bellator 258 but faced Jose Augusto instead after Romero failed to clear the pre-fight medical examination.

You can watch Anthony Johnson's full post-fight interview below: