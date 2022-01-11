"He's never asked" - Javier Mendez thanks Jake Paul for AKA plug but says 'The Problem Child' would have to go through a voting process to join

Javier Mendez is full of praise for Jake Paul's ability to market himself. Mendez also shared that is aware that 'The Problem Child' recently stated he'd like to train in MMA under his tutelage at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Mendez thanked Paul for promoting the AKA brand with his recent comments about wanting to train there. Having said that, the AKA head coach also made it clear that just like any other fighter, Paul must go through a due voting process before being allowed to join the team.

While he couldn't say for sure whether Paul would get consent to train at AKA, Mendez said the first step would be to ask, which the YouTube star is yet to do. In an interview with The Schmo, he said:

"It could happen but like anybody you know we have to go through all the coaches and all the fighters that are here and anybody that's a famous athlete like him. They will go through the the routine that everybody does so he would have to get voted by everybody. If there's one person in particular that doesn't want him here for that particular reason, he can't be here, so everybody would have to vote."

Mendez added:

"First of all, he's never asked. What he's done is he's marketed himself out there beautifully. I loved the the plug he gave us, i think it was a fantastic plug and i think he's a fantastic person and i think he markets himself fantastically, i love what he does."

Check out Javier Mendez's conversation with The Schmo below:

How will Jake Paul fare in MMA?

Jake Paul is currently one of the most popular names in the world of combat sports. The YouTuber-turned-boxer is currently 5-0 in his pro-boxing career. He has knocked out former MMA world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul has also challenged the likes of Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz and Kamaru Usman in the past. While he has definitely shown he's capable of beating UFC fighters inside the boxing ring, it remains to be seen if he can do the same in the octagon.

'The Problem Child' recently shared a clip of himself practicing kicking techniques. The footage indicates he's not fooling around about potentially competing under MMA rules down the line.

Jake Paul @jakepaul 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma 1st day training kicks. Doubted every step of the way.. but kick down the doors of the doubters. @bellatormma @pflmma https://t.co/pA1gkCrdzE

Also Read Article Continues below

It takes years of training to master the various aspects of MMA. Despite having legitimate boxing skills, Paul might struggle to learn other aspects like kicking, wrestling and Brazilian jiu-jitsu as quickly as he picked up boxing.

Edited by C. Naik