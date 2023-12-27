"He’s NO WHERE near my weight" - Gervonta Davis shuts down rumors of fighting undefeated boxer

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis dismissed rumors of him taking on undefeated Japanese boxer, Naoya Inoue.

Naoya Inoue is the undisputed super bantamweight world champion and is unbeaten in his professional boxing career spanning 11 years and 26 bouts. Inoue is also on a finishing streak, with his last seven wins coming via T/KO.

Davis himself is undefeated in his 29 career fights and has also won 27 of them via knockout and so, a hypothetical matchup between the two has always been a talking point for fans.

'Tank,' however, addressed one such post on Instagram and denied reports of a possible fight between the two.

Davis stated that the weight disparity was too significant, saying:

"I'm not fighting him. He's NO WHERE near my weight..idk why this page keep posting s**t like this."

The fan account deleted the post but a screenshot was posted on X alongside Davis' comment.

Gervonta Davis is welcomed to Islam by fans and other fighters

Gervonta Davis followed in the footsteps of legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson by converting to Islam. The news came as a surprise to fans and other combat sports athletes alike.

A video was uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) where Davis and two of his friends are seen repeating the shahadah or the declaration of faith which signifies a person's entry into Islam.

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad, a proud Muslim himself, welcomed Davis in the comments.

"Alhamdillah"

Other fans also reached out with words of support for 'Tank.'

"May Allah protect him from evil and guide him towards the best this life and the hereafter has to offer him. Ameen."

"Wow what a nice surprise Alhamdulillah"

"Used to be my fav boxer at one point when I was big into boxing. May Allah increase him in guidance"

"Allhumdullilah. Welcome to the Ummah brother. We ask Allah ﷻ to keep you steadfast on the siratul mustaqeem (the straight path favored by our Creator)."

