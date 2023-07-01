“He’s a nothing person” - Andrew Tate’s manager slams Adin Ross for 'choosing hedonism' over the Tate family's motivation

Adin Ross recently faced criticism from Andrew Tate's manager for prioritizing hedonism over the Tate family's values and motivation.

Adin Ross, a Twitch streamer, and 'Cobra' have been acquainted since mid-2022, establishing what they claim to be a close friendship. Their initial introduction unfolded during one of Adin's Twitch streams, where he extended an invitation to Tate as a guest.

The duo even appeared on the most recent episode of Andrew Tate's podcast, 'Emergency Meeting.'

Tate's manager, who goes by the name The Sartorial Shooter has been the source of updates concerning the Tate family amid their recent legal challenges.

During a recent interaction with YouTuber Sneako, The Sartorial Shooter didn't mince words as he openly revealed his lack of respect for Adin Ross. He criticized Ross for his alleged engagement in drug use and gambling, going as far as labeling him as a "nothing person":

"Man, I had no respect for the guy before. I mean, look if you're gonna have access to powerful motivators and powerful clear feedback from someone like Andrew Tate and you're still gonna choose drugs, gambling, and hedonism."

He added:

"Then I really couldn't care, as far as I am concerned he's a nothing person, as far as I am concerned people like that don't exist, they are not worth my time, I don't consume their content, even if you call it that. Those sorts of people don't even exist in my reality."

Check out The Sartorial Shooter's comments below:

Sean O'Malley discusses Andrew Tate's return to live streaming

UFC bantamweight sensation Sean O'Malley expressed his delight at Andrew Tate's return to live-streaming sessions.

The polarizing social media figure along with his brother Tristan returned to live-streaming on Rumble. This was their first streaming session after being released from a Romanian prison following a raid on their mansion.

The Tate brothers are currently facing legal difficulties after being detained in December on major human trafficking and r*pe allegations. They are presently under house arrest while the judicial processes are ongoing.

During a recent episode of THE BRO'MALLEY SHOW, 'Sugar' discussed 'Cobra's' comeback to the mainstream:

"God damn it's good to have Andrew Tate back talking... I love it, I fu*king love seeing his clips. When he speaks, he means he has a good message and when he talks there's thoughts behind it."

He added:

"He's very fu*king smart and he's powerful in his words. And I think it probably comes down to his diet, he has 3 cigars a day, 3 rib eyes and 15 coffees."

Check out O'Malley's comments below (from 22:30):

