"He's one of the best ever" - Derrick Lewis sides with Jon Jones in his pay dispute with the UFC

Derrick Lewis has weighed in with his thoughts on Jon Jones' payment situation with the UFC. Lewis believes that Jones definitely deserves to get paid what he wants, while jokingly also stating that he doesn't, in typical Derrick Lewis fashion.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN MMA, Derrick Lewis praised Jones for his numerous title defenses at light heavyweight. He even added that the former UFC light heavyweight champion is the greatest of all time.

Lewis further stated that Jones needs to be paid what he wants because of his decorated legacy in the UFC. The heavyweight contender concluded his statement by claiming that Bones is one of the best ever to represent the sport.

"Well if the guy never lost, he's defending his belt that many times," Lewis said. "He's been a champion for so long but no, he don't deserve it but yeah, he deserve it. I believe he deserved it, he deserved it, you know. He's the one, he's the GOAT. You gotta pay him like he's the best fighter even. You know, so, you gotta get paid more than a lot of guys getting paid. He's one of the best ever. So, I guess so."

In the aftermath of Francis Ngannou's title win over Stipe Miocic at UFC 260, Jones was likely to emerge as the first challenger for The Predator. After vacating the title at light heavyweight, Jones engaged in heavy preparation for his move up to the heavyweight division.

However, following Jones' pay dispute with the UFC, Dana White stated that the first shot at Ngannou's heavyweight title would be given to Derrick Lewis.

Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou will most probably face each other in a title bout later this year

At the moment, all signs point towards Derrick Lewis being the number one contender for Francis Ngannou's UFC heavyweight title. While a rematch between the pair is yet to be confirmed, Lewis and Ngannou are likely to run it back for the second fight of their rivalry later this year.

On the back of multiple wins and with a fresh victory over Curtis Blaydes from his last bout, Derrick Lewis could potentially be a huge threat to Ngannou's title reign as the UFC heavyweight champion.