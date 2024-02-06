“He's passing people on to fight me” – Jonathan Haggerty on Liam Harrison claiming that Nico Carrillo will dethrone him

Two-sport ONE world champion Jonathan Haggerty took issue with Liam Harrison’s comments that someone like Nico Carrillo could oust him from his Muay Thai throne.

The young Brit has always had a target on his back ever since he became the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion last year. Big names like Liam Harrison, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Felipe Lobo have long been considered as possible threats to Haggerty’s throne.

But now that Harrison contemplates retirement, Haggerty is still surprised to know that he’s rallying against him even when he’s not a contender anymore.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Harrison was quoted saying that Scottish rising star Nico Carrillo had the ability to outpower and outstrike Haggerty in a five-round war.

‘The General’ has since responded with the following statement to the South China Morning Post this week:

“For the last few months now he hasn't stopped saying my name. But like I said, I've got what everyone wants, so maybe that's the reason he keeps mentioning that Nico [Carrillo] is gonna beat me this and that, he's passing people on to fight me.”

Jonathan Haggerty says he’s feeling great two weeks ahead of next world title defense

As he pushes his rivalry with Liam Harrison aside, Jonathan Haggerty has bigger things on his mind than focus on Nico Carrillo.

The 26-year-old power striker is set to defend his belt against Felipe ‘Demolition Man’ Lobo in the main event at ONE Fight Night 19 on Friday, February 16 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Both men are entering the foray with bruised egos after getting into a heated confrontation back in November 2023, which saw them trading insults inside the ring.

With the suspense building each new day, Haggerty has been assuring fans online that he’s in incredible shape and ready for another thrilling brawl on February 16.

On Instagram, the UK superstar showcased his incredible physique by the poolside before writing:

“14 days until I defend my @onechampionship world title. And I’m feeling great 😊#Andstill #2sportworldchampion #champchamp”

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America