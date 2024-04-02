“He’s off to the PFL? The memes were right” - Fans react as Petr Yan mocks Sean O’Malley for alleged over-attachment with UFC

Fans recently reacted after Petr Yan put Sean O'Malley on blast and mocked him for his alleged over-attachment with the UFC, especially since becoming the bantamweight champion.

Yan and O'Malley's rivalry dates back to their UFC 280 encounter, which saw 'Sugar' earn a hard-fought split decision win. During a recent interview with Gorilla Fighting, the former bantamweight champion took aim at the 29-year-old for his antics at the UFC 299 pre-fight press conference and insinuated that he relies too much on the promotion for validation. He said:

"For Sean [O'Malley], the UFC is everything. It's not everything to me. I don't have the attitude that I overvalue it and I don't see myself in other organizations. MMA is not everything to me."

The comments caught the attention of MMA fans, and they shared their thoughts on Yan's claims. Some mentioned that the former bantamweight champion could soon be on his way out of the promotion, while others believe he is still upset about his loss to O'Malley. Fans wrote:

"He's off to the PFL? The memes were right"

"Petr got robbed against Sean, never forget"

"Bad move to say anything remotely bad about UFC publicly. They take offense to anything. Sugar is smart and knows that very well and that's one of the reasons why he is where he is. He's always on their good side. Doesn't help saying 'UFC isn't everything to me'"

It will be interesting to see whether O'Malley responds to Yan as his comments have gained plenty of attention on social media.

Petr Yan opens up about his next bout

Petr Yan recently opened up about who he'd like to fight next and expressed interest in competing in rematches.

Sean O'Malley and Merab Dvalishvili are expected to compete in a bantamweight title fight next, so perhaps the former champion could be eyeing a rematch against the competitor who comes up short in that bout. During the aforementioned interview, Yan was asked who he'd like to fight next and he said:

"It's gonna be rematch season. I'm interested in Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili. I'm not interested in [fighting Aljamain] Sterling, he's [fighting at] a different weight. I'm interested in Marlon Vera. Guys who are in the top-5."

