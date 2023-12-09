"He's only playing a character" - Leon Edwards claims he's immune to Colby Covington's mind games in the lead up to their upcoming title fight

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently weighed in on his upcoming title defense against Colby Covington. The Englishman made it clear that Covington's trash-talking doesn't affect him, and he's not falling for the American's pre-fight mind games.

Edwards is set to face Covington in the main event of UFC 296 next weekend at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In the build-up to the fight, the ever-outspoken 'Chaos' has wasted no opportunity to take shots at the Englishman and has intensified his attacks as the fight date comes closer.

While Colby Covington has a reputation for being able to weaponize his gift of the gab to get under his opponent's skin, it appears his words have had no effect on the UFC welterweight champion.

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Leon Edwards was asked if he was prepared to face Covington's banter in the week leading up to their fight. He replied:

"It's easier to take his banter because you know he's only playing a character. It's a little bit harder to get under my skin. There's a lot more that's going to happen at the [pre-fight] presser, with Colby, Ian [Garry] and other welterweights... Let's see how it plays out."

Leon Edwards believes he will silence Colby Covington at UFC 296

Leon Edwards recently shared his thoughts on his fight against Colby Covington. The Englishman opined that Covington was handed a title shot because of his outspoken persona and dismissed the notion that 'Chaos' had exceptional cardio for an MMA fighter.

Belal Muhammad went up against Gilbert Burns at UFC 288 in a contest billed as a welterweight title eliminator. Muhammad defeated Burns via unanimous decision and was expected to face Edwards for the 170-pound championship. However, the promotion decided against it and gave the opportunity to Covington instead.

While some were happy to see Colby Covington back in action, others thought Muhammad was robbed of a title shot and should've been next in line to face Edwards.

In an interview with soccer legend Rio Ferdinand for TNT Sports, Leon Edwards spoke about facing Covington next and said:

"He's the guy that shouted the loudest, and he's a veteran in the UFC. Everyone says his cardio is good, and he can keep the pace for the full fight, but I believe they're judging it off fights where he's fought over-the-hill guys such as Robbie Lawler and Masvidal... I'm excited to go out there and shut him up and continue my reign. I can't lose to him, I won't lose to him."

