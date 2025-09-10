“He’s a pretty reserved kid” - Tye Ruotolo was not bothered by Adrian Lee’s playful trash talk

Tye Ruotolo of the United States didn’t take it personally when Adrian Lee spewed unpleasantries in the buildup to their lightweight MMA match-up.According to the reigning welterweight submission grappling world champion, he saw through the promotional tactics and didn’t think it was genuine animosity.Ruotolo had the last laugh at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5, when he choked out ‘The Phenom’ to win his MMA debut in style inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium.Speaking during the post-event interviews, Ruotolo made it clear he had no ill feelings for Lee’s brash trash talk.&quot;Yeah. It wasn't so much fuel. So many people around me kept telling me, 'Oh, he's talking so much [expletive], he's talking so much [expletive].' But every time I saw him, I could tell he's a pretty reserved kid, you know, young individual. He didn't strike me as a super cocky trash talker, you know?”The Atos standout continued:“So I figured whatever was going around, he was just trying to sell a fight. And I was just staying focused on what I needed to do. You know, I wasn't really focused too much on Adrian.&quot;Despite Lee's confident statements leading up to their encounter, Ruotolo maintained his focus and eventually took home the well-deserved win along with a $50,000 performance bonus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo reflects on incredible MMA debutTye Ruotolo had indeed one of the best performances in the action-packed ONE Fight Night 35 spectacle.His MMA journey couldn't have started a better way, and he attributed that success to his coaches and teammates. The welterweight submission grappling kingpin said post-event:&quot;I’m so stoked. This is everything I could be hoping for, everything I could be wishing for. This is it. That’s the best corner in the world. I love being here. When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life, you know? So I’m just so blessed to be here. So stoked.&quot;The replay of ONE Fight Night 35 is now available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America