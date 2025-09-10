  • home icon
Tye Ruotolo stoked his striking came together for pro MMA debut: “I was just lasering across”

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:35 GMT
Tye Ruotolo and Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo and Adrian Lee [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Reigning and undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States admits he was a little worried about how he would do in the striking department in his highly anticipated MMA debut last weekend.

But everything fell into place for the 22-year-old and he was firing on all cylinders by fight’s end.

Ruotolo defeated previously unbeaten Adrian ‘The Phenom’ Lee via second-round rear-naked choke in an exciting battle at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, marking a successful first foray into mixed martial arts competition.

On display were his striking skills, which were by all accounts, actually pretty solid.

Addressing the media in the post-fight interviews backstage, Ruotolo gave props to his team for developing his stand-up game.

The American said:

“So he just kept telling me everything I needed to hear, everything I didn’t want to hear. And, you know, I remember at the start of this camp, working with coach Tyler Wombles, I was telling him, ‘Man, my process doesn’t feel sharp, it doesn’t feel natural to me.’ And in the fight today, I just felt like I was just lasering across the whole bunch.”
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video went down live from the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Saturday, Sept. 6. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action via an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo thoroughly enjoyed his MMA debut: “It was a good fight, good day”

By all accounts, Tye Ruotolo looked absolutely phenomenal as an MMA fighter, and the result speaks for itself.

Ruotolo delivered an electric performance in his win over Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, and he just wants to thank his team for all the hard work they put in together.

The 22-year-old said:

“So, yeah, I know that when you put in the work, good things come, you know? So, yeah, I was super grateful for my coaches and, yeah, it was a good fight, good day.”
