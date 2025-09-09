  • home icon
  "You got a great future" - Tye Ruotolo sends message to Adrian Lee after tough scrap at ONE Fight Night 35

“You got a great future” - Tye Ruotolo sends message to Adrian Lee after tough scrap at ONE Fight Night 35

By Atilano Diaz
Published Sep 09, 2025 17:06 GMT
Tye Ruotolo (Image by ONE Championship)
Tye Ruotolo (Image by ONE Championship)

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo of the United States delivered a heartfelt message to fellow American star ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee, showing pure class following his successful pro MMA debut last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.

The 22-year-old grappling star secured a statement-making victory via rear-naked choke at 4:14 of round two in their all-American showdown at Bangkok's historic Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6, proving his elite grappling skills translated seamlessly to mixed martial arts.

Despite achieving his goal of finishing the fight decisively, Ruotolo immediately showed respect to the previously unbeaten Lee, acknowledging the 19-year-old's bright future in the sport.

Ruotolo told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:

"Adrian, you're a legend, bro, you got a great future, bros. No one lost tonight. He's on his way to becoming a champion in his own right — a little speed bump, but I appreciate you, Adrian, and the family. Love you guys both."
ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, is available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo wishes Adrian Lee well after tough scrap

Tye Ruotolo wished nothing but the best for fallen adversary 'The Phenom' Adrian Lee after their incredible lightweight MMA showdown last weekend at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video.

Ruotolo told Chilson:

“Yeah. It’s so hard, but so fun. I feel super blessed to come out healthy, and I hope Adrian’s okay — I hope he’s not too injured. And what a fight. Thank you so much.”

When asked how he felt after finally making his pro MMA debut, which was a long time coming, Ruotolo responded:

“Pukey, for sure. A little bit of puking. Oh, man, that was gnarly. Super bummed to see my opponent like that.”

