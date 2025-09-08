  • home icon
  • “That was gnarly” - Tye Ruotolo comments on gruelling pro MMA debut in ONE Championship

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 08, 2025 15:47 GMT
Tye Ruotolo vs Adrian Lee | Photo by ONE Championship
Tye Ruotolo of the United States was overcome by emotions after emerging triumphant in his MMA debut.

The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion sunk in a beautiful rear-naked choke to submit Adrian Lee in their lightweight MMA encounter at ONE Fight Night 35, last Friday, September 5.

During his in-ring interview with Mitch Chilson at Lumpinee Stadium, Ruotolo candidly described the physical toll of the intense battle. Moreover, the 22-year-old also showed genuine concern for his opponent’s condition.

"Pukey, for sure. A little bit of puking. Oh, man, that was gnarly. Super bummed to see my opponent like that," he said.
Ruotolo put a beating on the previously undefeated Lee, smashing his face with relentless ground and pound before choking him unconscious in round 2.

While delighted by his first MMA victory and collecting another $50,000 performance bonus, the kind-hearted Atos standout was visibly distraught seeing Lee hurt.

After all, it was simply business for the youngest IBJJ world champion. Ruotolo wished 'The Phenom' no harm, despite some heated trash talk from Lee in the build-up to their match.

The full replay of Ruotolo and Lee's epic barnburner, along with the rest of ONE Fight Night 35, is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Tye Ruotolo embodies martial arts' core values with his sportsmanship

Apart from his otherworldly skills and charisma, what draws fans to Tye Ruotolo is his humility in victory and defeat.

The welterweight submission grappling kingpin had nothing but respect for Adrian Lee, who fought valiantly and gave him a good scrap.

At the end of the day, Ruotolo knows how brutal this sport can be and wishes 'The Phenom' nothing but the best and a quick recovery. He told Mitch Chilson:

"Yeah. It's so hard, but so fun. I feel super blessed to come out healthy, and I hope Adrian's okay — I hope he's not too injured. And what a fight. Thank you so much,"
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

