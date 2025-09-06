ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo provided the watching world with an electric lightweight MMA matchup that more than lived up to its hype on the promotion's high-octane ONE Fight Night 35 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.For Lee, a victory over the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, would have given him another massive step in search of his world title dream inside the Circle.The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion, meanwhile, has long been eying a chance to add another gold to his waist. Beating someone of Lee's class would be the ideal statement-making start to his MMA career.Despite the added stakes, Ruotolo carried out his duty and did not disappoint on this epic card this past Friday, September 5, as he walked away with a rear-naked choke win over 'The Phenom' in the Thai capital.The American fighter did not instantly rely on his ground game prowess to see Lee off, however.He was happy to trade strikes with the young Singaporean-American on the feet before locking in the match-winning maneuver – one that shouldn't entirely surprise anyone familiar with his submission-hunting approach.It's hard to point out what Tye Ruotolo could have done better in this fight. He fired on all cylinders and stuck to his promise of showcasing his effectiveness with his hands, which massively helped him create a path to Lee's back after a successful ground and pound sequence. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Tye Ruotolo defeats Adrian Lee via rear-naked choke at 4:14 of round twoTye Ruotolo's victorious MMA debut against someone of Lee's caliber is certainly one that shouldn't be underestimated.The Atos representative could have crossed paths with other stars, but he specifically chose 'The Phenom' due to Lee's solid all-around skill set and his eagerness to test himself against the very best in the division.Despite facing an uphill battle from the start, with plenty of doubters questioning his ability to hang with Lee on the feet, the 22-year-old did well to showcase his chops in the striking department and his ability to mix his newfound tool with his bread and butter on the ground.Tye Ruotolo will be eager to follow in the footsteps of his twin brother, ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo, in search of more MMA matches in the future.Kade has gone 3-0 in the all-encompassing sport, with three first-round finishes. By the looks of it, Tye has what it takes to take the MMA world by storm and close in on his dream of becoming a two-sport world champion on martial arts' grandest platform.His win over Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 moved him to 9-0 in the promotion and pocketed him another US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.ONE Fight Night 35 will be available via replay on Amazon Prime Video to fight fans in the United States and Canada.