Tye Ruotolo says he sees himself continuing ascent in weight class: “Love moving up whenever I can”

BJJ ace Tye Ruotolo will be making his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut at lightweight, but revealed he may not stay in the division for long.The reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion will face Singaporean-American prodigy Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5, inside the legendary confines of Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Throughout his dominant run in the grappling realm, Ruotolo has taken great pride in challenging himself against larger opponents in higher weight divisions.The 22-year-old grappling specialist recorded an unblemished 8-0 record in ONE Championship, further developing his reputation by taking on opponents, regardless of their size.Speaking to ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo revealed his motivation for consistently moving up in competition weight:&quot;I started to like it a lot. I was getting good matches and received a shot at [the belt], and beating those big guys, it just satisfies my soul a lot. So, yeah, I love, love, love moving up whenever I can.&quot;After triumphs over larger foes, Ruotolo will face a whole different challenge in unfamiliar territory. Lee remains perfect in his MMA career, notching three straight victories, all coming by way of bonus-winning finishes.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight MMA clash live in U.S. primetime for free. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo explains decision to fight at welterweightAnother reason why Tye Ruotolo usually competes above his walking weight is to allow him and his twin brother, Kade, to achieve greatness without their paths colliding.It's a strategic plan that has worked wonders, considering both brothers became ONE world champions of their respective divisions.&quot;I've always kind of gone up [in weight], and just because I got a twin brother, you know? Especially the past few years, I've just been fighting up the bigger divisions, and he's done the smaller ones,&quot; Ruotolo told ONE.