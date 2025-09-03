Tye Ruotolo on taking welterweight so Kade can rule his own division: “I’ve always kind of gone up”

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has been competing at the highest levels alongside his twin and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo for the longest time.Given their genetic makeup, the 22-year-old grappling savant revealed the strategic reasoning behind competing in higher weight classes to avoid direct competition with his sibling.That trend continued when they took their talents to the world's largest martial arts organization. Tye lorded over the 185-pound division, while Kade captured 26 pounds of gold over at lightweight.Speaking to ONE Championship, Ruotolo explained how the weight class division allowed him and his brother to accomplish individual greatness without having their paths intertwine:He said:&quot;I've always kind of gone up [in weight], and just because I got a twin brother, you know? Especially the past few years, I've just been fighting up the bigger divisions, and he's done the smaller ones.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, Ruotolo will dip back to 170 pounds for his long-awaited mixed martial arts debut. The Atos standout will butt heads with 19-year-old Singaporean-American sensation Adrian Lee in a lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video at Bangkok’s storied Lumpinee Stadium.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive live in U.S. primetime for free on September 5.Tye Ruotolo guarantees a finish vs Adrian LeeTye Ruotolo wants to leave a lasting impression in his first foray in four-ounce gloves.The youngest IBJJ world champion knows the best way to leave a mark is by leaving the judges out of the equation with a decisive finish.Needless to say, Ruotolo doesn't intend to go the distance against Adrian Lee.While speaking with the ONE Championship, he said:“The way the match is gonna go, I’m either gonna submit him in the first minute, or we’re gonna be striking. Either way, I’m excited.”