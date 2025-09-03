Tye Ruotolo admits he loves the challenge of facing bigger opponents: "I just started to like it a little bit"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has revealed his preference for competing against larger opponents, explaining how size disadvantage have become an appealing challenge rather than a deterrent in his career.The 22-year-old ground game specialist addressed his approach to opponent selection as he prepares for his MMA debut at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, Sept. 5. He takes on Adrian Lee in lightweight action.&quot;He [Kade] is a couple of pounds smaller than me, so it was kind of like the deciding factor. I guess since I was tackling more of the bigger guys, I just started to like it a little bit,&quot; Tye Ruotolo told the promotion in a recent interview.The Atos representative's willingness to embrace added challenges has helped him well over the course of his glittering career in the submission grappling realm, of course.Now, the youngster hopes it'll translate well into the all-encompassing discipline when he takes on the youngest sibling of the legendary Lee family on ONE Championship's next American primetime spectacle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo eager to prove he is the best grappler In a separate interview with Clocked N Loaded, Tye Ruotolo revealed his ultimate goal as a submission grappling athlete, admitting that he wants to one day be recognized as the very best in his weight class.Of course, that'll require him to face the most elite technicians on the canvas, which includes BJJ icon Gordon Ryan.When asked about a potential matchup against Ryan, he had this to say:&quot;I always want to prove myself against the best. I always thought that I could beat Gordon, you know. So, I always wanted a crack at him.&quot;For now, his focus will be on becoming the first fighter to hand Lee (3-0) a defeat in his career and enjoy a winning start to his MMA journey.Fight fans in the United States and Canada can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card for absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.