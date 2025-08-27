Tye Ruotolo says his striking will come as a 'big surprise' against Adrian Lee: "I know what I'm capable of"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo promises to deliver an impressive performance when he straps on the four-ounce gloves for the first time in ONE Championship.After attaining a perfect run in his bread and butter, the Atos representative steps on the global stage of the organization for an interesting MMA challenge at ONE Fight Night 35 on Friday, September 5.That evening, the 22-year-old looks to stop Adrian Lee's pristine 3-0 run in the discipline and announce his arrival in the loaded lightweight MMA division.Though he knows it'll be far easier said than done, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt has been burning the midnight oil to strengthen his stand-up tools, which he believes could come in handy against the teenager known to many as 'The Phenom.'While speaking with the ONE Championship, Tye Ruotolo said:&quot;It's gonna be a big surprise. I know my striking, I know what I'm capable of, and I'm excited to put it to the test, too.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhat's at stake for Tye Ruotolo against Adrian LeeThe undefeated ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion brings an 8-0 record with victories over elite grapplers like Garry Tonon and Reinier de Ridder.His emphasis on delivering surprises adds tactical intrigue to facing Lee, who has expressed shock at being called out for this debut matchup.Tye Ruotolo's plan to implement his striking weapons against the well-rounded Hawaiian-American star adds a bit of intrigue ahead of their hotly anticipated showdown.That said, his willingness to test unproven skills against a dangerous opponent like Lee showcases the supreme confidence that has characterized his grappling career.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.In the main event, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger collide for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title.