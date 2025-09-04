ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Adrian Lee vs. Tye Ruotolo

Expect fireworks when Singaporean-American sensation Adrian Lee squares off against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium this Friday, September 5.The three-round lightweight MMA tussle carries significant stakes for both superstars, who have yet to taste defeat under the promotional banner.Lee carries a perfect 3-0 professional record with three submission victories into this encounter, while the 22-year-old ground game specialist, who makes his debut in the all-encompassing discipline, has racked up an 8-0 resume in the world's largest martial arts organization.Ruotolo represents the very best in the submission grappling realm today, but Lee's MMA experience and advantage could prove decisive in this contest.Here's the prediction for this firefight that will be part of the world's largest martial arts organization's latest American primetime spectacle. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrediction: Adrian Lee to beat Tye Ruotolo by unanimous decisionThis matchup represents a fascinating crossroads fight where both fighters have compelling paths to victory.Adrian Lee, of course, has plenty of experience in the discipline, having trained in MMA from a young age.Moreover, the Prodigy Training Center's proven finishing ability makes him a dangerous opponent for any debuting fighter, regardless of their high-profile grappling background.That said, Ruotolo's ability to chain submissions at an intense rate is something few fighters can match.His confidence in his striking development and his promise to showcase new tricks in the stand-up department could just be the surprise he needs to bait Adrian Lee on the feet before hitting the canvas.The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion is expected to put on a valiant display. However, he could go down on the judges' scorecards.Lee's experience and time training alongside his elder brother, two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, will provide him with all the necessary defensive and attacking shifts against a grappling-heavy opponent.As such, the Singaporean-American phenom should have it in him to defend Ruotolo's takedowns, control him on the feet, and implement damage when it matters most to overwhelm the debuting MMA star.Adrian Lee will have to weather a storm from Ruotolo, but he'll find his rhythm and finish strong to impress all three judges at ringside.Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada can watch all the action from ONE Fight Night 35 unfold live in U.S. primetime for free this Friday, September 5.