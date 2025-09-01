Adrian Lee on why he vlogs his training camps: “I want to show the fans who I really am”

Singaporean-American sensation Adrian Lee loves martial arts more than anything else, but the young gun has recently developed a passion for vlogging to give fans a glimpse into what he goes through on a daily basis.

The Prodigy Training Center affiliate has uploaded a series of clips on his YouTube channel (@adrianleemma), taking fans through his training, diet, and day-to-day routine.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the 19-year-old admitted that it has started to feel like a hobby of his, though he admitted he wasn't instantly sold on the idea of filming everything he does at the start.

"I guess you could consider making reels and videos another hobby of mine, too. At first, in the beginning of my career, I wasn’t a fan of it. Like, I wouldn’t make any. I wouldn’t post at all. But back then, I didn’t have much of a following," the Hawaii-based martial artist said.

"So, I just thought, ‘I could do this myself.’ I started to create my own brand and post more videos because it’s a huge part of the fight game and the media industry. I want to show the fans who I really am."

Adrian Lee's latest clip on his YouTube channel provides fans with an insight into his preparation for his next fight, which takes off at ONE Fight Night 35 this Friday, September 5.

Check it out here:

Adrian Lee ready for Tye Ruotolo showdown at ONE Fight Night 35

Inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium this week, Adrian Lee faces Tye Ruotolo in a lightweight MMA duel.

The Prodigy Training Center athlete is currently 3-0 in his career with three submission finishes. Meanwhile, this contest will mark the MMA debut of the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

As tricky a test as it may be, 'The Phenom' admits he's fully prepared to ruin the American grappling superstar's debut in the all-encompassing sport on fight night.

"Training has been real good. We flew down some great grapplers for this camp, and I really feel that by the time fight night comes, I'm gonna be well prepared. I've covered all areas. Like, I'm fully prepared for whatever he is going to bring me," he told the promotion in the same interview.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, September 5.

