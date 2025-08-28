Adrian Lee promises to dominate Tye Ruotolo on all fronts: "I'm gonna beat him everywhere in this fight"

Adrian Lee is expressing supreme confidence in his ability to outclass submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo across all aspects of mixed martial arts competition at ONE Fight Night 35.The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect outlined his belief that his well-rounded MMA experience will provide decisive advantages when they clash in a lightweight duel inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5.&quot;I'm gonna be a completely different MMA fighter, or even opponent, that he has ever faced. I really feel like I'm gonna beat him everywhere in this fight,&quot; Adrian Lee told ONE Championship.Lee rides a 3-0 run heading into this bout. All his triumphs have come inside the distance and have pocketed the teenage superstar three US$50,000 performance bonuses.'The Phenom' currently trains alongside his elder brother, two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee, at Prodigy Training Center in Hawaii. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTye Ruotolo believes he can surprise Adrian Lee on the feetMany expect Tye Ruotolo to find a way to immediately trap Adrian Lee on the canvas to pass his first MMA test with flying colors.However, if that doesn't unfold, the Costa Rica-based martial artist revealed he will have a surprise in store for the undefeated Prodigy Training Center affiliate.&quot;It's gonna be a big surprise. I know my striking, I know what I'm capable of, and I'm excited to put it to the test, too,&quot; the 22-year-old told ONE Championship.Like Lee, Ruotolo has yet to taste defeat under the ONE banner. He is currently 8-0 in all of his submission grappling bouts.Catch their intriguing lightweight MMA showdown and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime. Active Amazon Prime Video subscribers get all the action for free.In the main event, Jackie Buntan and Stella Hemetsberger trade leather to determine the new ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion.