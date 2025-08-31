  • home icon
Adrian Lee feels fully prepared after elite training camp for Tye Ruotolo: "Whatever he is going to bring me"

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Published Aug 31, 2025 02:55 GMT
Adrian Lee - Photo by ONE Championship
Adrian Lee [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Undefeated MMA sensation ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States says he’s not left one stone unturned in training camp, as he readies to face ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo next weekend.

Ruotolo is set to make his highly anticipated professional MMA debut against the young Lee.

The 19-year-old budding superstar employed some capable grapplers to prepare for Ruotolo’s vaunted submission-focused game. And now, ‘The Phenom’ can’t wait to step into the ring and use all his skills to spoil Ruotolo’s coming out party.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Lee talked about his training camp and expressed confidence in his hard work in the gym.

‘The Phenom’ told the world’s largest martial arts organization:

"Training has been real good. We flew down some great grapplers for this camp, and I really feel that by the time fight night comes, I'm gonna be well prepared. I've covered all areas. Like, I'm fully prepared for whatever he is going to bring me."

While Ruotolo represents one of Lee’s toughest assignments to date in ONE, he’s also very confident he has what it takes to get the job done. Fans won’t have to wait long to see Adrian Lee back in action.

Adrian Lee and Tye Ruotolo battle in highly anticipated showdown at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee will serve as Tye Ruotolo’s debut MMA opponent next weekend.

The two are ready to throw down at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, Sept. 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Adrian Lee’s next fight.

Edited by Aziel Karthak
