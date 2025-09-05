  • home icon
  Adrian Lee praises Ruotolo brothers' grappling attributes: "They're very slick with their submissions"

Adrian Lee praises Ruotolo brothers' grappling attributes: "They're very slick with their submissions"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 05, 2025 03:40 GMT
(From left) Adrian Lee, Tye Ruotolo, and Kade Ruotolo. [Images: ONE Championship]
ONE Championship star Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States has nothing but high praise for upcoming opponent Tye Ruotolo and his brother Kade.

Tye is the reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion who is about to make his pro MMA debut opposite Lee. Kade, the lightweight submission grappling king, is already 3-0 in MMA competition.

Lee, who is set to test himself against Tye at ONE Fight Night 35 this Friday, September 5, says he’s done his homework on the Ruotolo brothers’ unique fighting style and has been thoroughly impressed by their all-around arsenal.

"The Ruotolo brothers, they're both very fast. They're very slick with their submissions. They've got good cardio, and they got a good pace that they put on their opponents," Adrian Lee told ONE Championship ahead of his clash against Tye in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans should expect an incredible matchup that pits two of the fastest-rising martial arts stars in the United States against each other.

Adrian Lee vows to get the job done against Tye Ruotolo inside the distance

With a perfect 3-0 record, all coming in highlight-reel fashion, Adrian Lee has no plans to waste time when he returns to the global stage of ONE Championship in a matter of hours.

The 19-year-old superstar has his radar locked on another quick night out in the office to ruin Ruotolo's bow in the all-encompassing art.

"Honestly, I'd say [this could end with a] first or second round knockout, TKO, or submission. I could see it going all three ways," the Prodigy Training Center star told the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

The entire spectacle will stream live in U.S. primetime and will be available for free to active Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
