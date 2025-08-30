Adrian Lee predicts early finish against Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35: "First or second round knockout”

Rising ONE lightweight MMA contender Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is confident he can preserve his 100 percent finishing rate at ONE Fight 35 on Prime Video.On Sept. 5, ‘The Phenom’ will welcome ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo to mixed martial arts at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Lee’s message to the youngest IBJJF world champion is simple: prepare to be taken out in a swift and devastating manner.‘The Phenom’ said in his pre-event interview with ONE Championship:&quot;Honestly, I'd say [this could end with a] first or second round knockout, TKO, or submission. I could see it going all three ways.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLee's confidence in securing an early finish stems from his belief that his well-rounded skillset will overwhelm the 22-year-old submission specialist.So far, the Prodigy Training Center standout has lived up to the hype and more, dominating the opposition and racking up three consecutive bonus-winning submissions.Lee will look to continue that incredible streak at Ruotolo’s expense at ONE Fight Night 35.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight encounter live in U.S. primetime for free.Adrian Lee wants to make Tye Ruotolo pay for calling him outAdrian Lee took it as a form of disrespect that Tye Ruotolo brazenly challenged him for his first MMA fight.According to 'The Prodigy', the welterweight submission grappling kingpin is biting off more than he can chew. He told ONE:&quot;I was on my trip with my girlfriend. I saw [an article] pop up. It was like, 'Tye Ruotolo wants to fight Adrian Lee,' and I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'I don't think that's a good idea.'&quot;