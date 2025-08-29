  • home icon
  • Adrian Lee admits he was shocked by Tye Ruotolo's callout: "I was like, 'I don't think that's a good idea'"

By Ted Razon
Published Aug 29, 2025 07:34 GMT
Adrian Lee (L) and Tye Ruotolo (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Surging Singaporean-American star Adrian Lee found it odd to get called out by someone making his mixed martial arts debut.

Reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling kingpin Tye Ruotolo has decided it’s time to make his MMA transition and challenged the undefeated 19-year-old prodigy. The Atos standout gets his wish at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video on Friday, September 5.

The blockbuster event broadcasts live from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. Speaking to ONE Championship, Lee revealed the moment he discovered Ruotolo's bold challenge, which admittedly caught him off guard.

"I was on my trip with my girlfriend. I saw [an article] pop up. It was like, 'Tye Ruotolo wants to fight Adrian Lee,' and I was like, 'What?' I was like, 'I don't think that's a good idea.'"

Lee’s surprised reaction highlights his confidence heading into the highly anticipated three-round lightweight MMA clash.

The prolific young talent enters the bout with a perfect 3-0 professional record and 100 percent finishing rate.

The Prodigy Training Center standout believes Ruotolo may have underestimated the challenge that awaits him in mixed martial arts, and he looks to make him pay at ONE Fight Night 35.

Adrian Lee ready to give Tye Ruotolo a rude awakening

While Adrian Lee respects Tye Ruotolo's golden grappling credentials, he doesn't believe it will automatically translate to MMA success.

After all, 'The Phenom' comes from a legendary martial arts family, and won't let anyone use him as a stepping stone.

"My message for Tye is you're in for a rough night. It's not going to be a fun night for you," he told the South China Morning Post.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the full event live in U.S. primetime for free.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
