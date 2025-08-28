Adrian Lee on why he doesn’t make callouts even after wins: "I kind of just like to get in there and I do the fighting"

Surging lightweight MMA contender Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States prefers to take matters into his own hands.

Ad

‘The Phenom’ attributes his rapid ascent in the stacked 170-pound ranks to his straightforward approach, preferring action over verbal confrontations.

After a blistering 3-0 start and 100 percent finishing rate in the home of martial arts, Lee is in a position to call out fighters he wants to match up against.

Instead, the 19-year-old would rather focus his full energy on things he could control, particularly his continued growth as a martial artist. Adrian Lee talked about his philosophy on callouts and matchmaking in a recent South China Morning Post interview:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Maybe, maybe not. You know, we'll see how it goes. But I'm not really one for call-outs, you know. I kind of just like to get in there and I do the fighting. The promoters and the matchmakers can do that, and I'm going to get in there. I'm going to fight."

It’s not surprising that Adrian Lee has amassed early success, given his generational talent and mature mindset.

Ad

On September 5, the Prodigy Training Center affiliate will look to continue his unbeaten run against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand.

Here's the full interview:

Ad

Adrian Lee says he couldn't have asked for a better coach than Christian Lee

Adrian Lee's fighting skills are eerily similar to a ONE Championship two-division MMA world champion.

After all, everything he knows comes from lightweight and welterweight MMA kingpin Christian Lee.

In the same interview, 'The Phenom' credited his older brother for allowing him to be the best that he can be.

Ad

"My brother as a coach, he's one of the best coaches ever. You know, he has so much knowledge and insight, and I'm really happy to have him in my corner."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ted Razon Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.