Adrian Lee praises brother Christian Lee as lead trainer: "He's one of the best coaches ever"

Undefeated ONE lightweight MMA contender Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States credits his quick ascent to his older brother.

The 19-year-old prodigy raced to a scintillating 3-0 start in his professional career, with reigning two-division MMA world champion Christian Lee guiding his every move.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Lee highlighted the invaluable impact of having his accomplished sibling as his head coach and mentor.

He said:

"My brother as a coach, he's one of the best coaches ever. You know, he has so much knowledge and insight, and I'm really happy to have him in my corner."

Adrian Lee has lived up to the family name so far, notching three-straight submission victories that netted him three consecutive US$50,000 performance bonuses.

On September 5, ‘The Phenom’ will look to continue his momentum by beating arguably his most high-profile opponent yet.

The youngest of the Lee brood will battle ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

Watch the full interview:

Adrian Lee comments on brother Christian's return

Christian Lee will once again be in the corner of his sibling Adrian at ONE Fight Night 35.

But looks like 'The Warrior' will shake off his coach tag soon and return to the ONE Championship Circle before the year ends.

In the same interview, Adrian Lee teased his brother's comeback fight, claiming his opponents will be in for trouble in both the lightweight and MMA divisions.

He said:

"It's hard to say. You know, I feel like any fight with my brother is going to be a fun one. I think that whoever they give him next is in for a tough night."

