Adrian Lee predicts rough outing for any Christian Lee opponent: "Whoever they give him next is in for a tough night"

Double ONE world champion Christian Lee has not been actively competing in the last three years largely for personal reasons. His younger brother, Adrian Lee, however, shared that 'The Warrior' remains a formidable fighter who will give any opponent a tough time in the Circle.

'The Phenom' spoke about it in an interview with the South China Morning Post when asked which opponent he sees being the most engaging pitted against his elder brother. He did not give a specific fighter but did mention that any fight Christian is involved in is must-see and fun.

Adrian Lee said:

"It's hard to say. You know, I feel like any fight with my brother is going to be a fun one. I think that whoever they give him next is in for a tough night."

Christian Lee was in action in December last year, ending a two-year hiatus after taking a self-imposed break to mourn the untimely passing of younger sister and fellow ONE Championship fighter Victoria in December 2022.

He defended his lightweight MMA world title against challenger Alibeg Rasulov of Turkey. Unfortunately the match ended in a no-contest after Lee accidentally poke the eye of Rasulov in the second round, leaving Rasulov unable to continue after.

Apart from being the lightweight MMA king, Lee is also the welterweight world champion.

Adrian Lee confident in being able to keep unblemished ONE record intact in next fight

Adrian Lee plunges back into action on Sept. 5 at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, where he is confident of being able to keep his unblemished record in ONE Championship intact.

The 19-year-old Prodigy Training Center standout is to set to take on ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion and MMA-debuting Tye Ruotolo in a lightweight MMA clash in the marquee event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Adrian Lee shared his thoughts on his upcoming fight, pointing out that he sees himself dominating Ruotolo in their showdown on his way to another win, and that it was a bad decision on the part of the Atos fighter to have him as his maiden opponent in MMA.

Lee said:

"I was surprised when Tye Ruotolo called me out for his MMA debut. Personally, I don't think I'm a good matchup for him."

Adrian Lee made his ONE debut in June last year and defeated Australian Antonio Mammarella by submission. For his win, he also earned a performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

He then followed it up with two more impressive submission victories, which also saw him receive performance incentives for.

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

