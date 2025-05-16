  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It’s very new to them” - Adrian Lee not impressed by grappling superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s striking arsenal

“It’s very new to them” - Adrian Lee not impressed by grappling superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s striking arsenal

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified May 16, 2025 11:05 GMT
Adrian Lee (left) and twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo (left)
Adrian Lee (left) and twins Tye and Kade Ruotolo (right)

Tye and Kade Ruotolo might be tearing through opponents on the mats, but Adrian Lee isn’t sold on how they look when they’re standing. The undefeated 19-year-old MMA phenom was recently named by Tye as a possible opponent for his long-awaited MMA debut.

Ad

While Lee has plenty of respect for the brothers’ elite-level grappling, he didn’t hold back when assessing their striking. Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, he said:

“I think with what I’ve seen from Kade Ruotolo, their striking right now is what you would call very green – it’s very new to them."

He’s not questioning their toughness or ability to win, he’s just pointing out that so far, the Ruotolos haven’t had to show much comfort on the feet. As far as Lee is concerned, that part of their game hasn’t caught up with their world-class grappling just yet.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

And against Adrian Lee, who has been training all aspects of MMA for several years, it may not be a very good match for them.

Ad

"That'd be a great fight" - Adrian Lee welcomes potential lightweight MMA duel against Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee isn’t turning down the idea of a showdown with Tye. He thinks it’d make for an exciting matchup.

"I think that'd be a great fight," he said in the aforementioned interview.
Ad

He continued:

"I think he's a great athlete. Him and his brother, Kade, they're phenomenal wrestlers and grapplers, and that really helps tie into their MMA game because of how dynamic they are. Their type of grappling style is more suited for MMA."

It’s a fight that could happen sooner than later, and Lee’s ready if it does. The matchup would pit two of the most promising young talents in ONE against each other: one with a complete MMA upbringing, the other with a submission-first style, making the transition.

Follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.

About the author
Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene Nepomuceno

Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.

She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.

She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.

Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications