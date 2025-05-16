“It’s very new to them” - Adrian Lee not impressed by grappling superstars Kade and Tye Ruotolo’s striking arsenal

Tye and Kade Ruotolo might be tearing through opponents on the mats, but Adrian Lee isn’t sold on how they look when they’re standing. The undefeated 19-year-old MMA phenom was recently named by Tye as a possible opponent for his long-awaited MMA debut.

Ad

While Lee has plenty of respect for the brothers’ elite-level grappling, he didn’t hold back when assessing their striking. Speaking with ONE Championship in an exclusive interview, he said:

“I think with what I’ve seen from Kade Ruotolo, their striking right now is what you would call very green – it’s very new to them."

He’s not questioning their toughness or ability to win, he’s just pointing out that so far, the Ruotolos haven’t had to show much comfort on the feet. As far as Lee is concerned, that part of their game hasn’t caught up with their world-class grappling just yet.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

And against Adrian Lee, who has been training all aspects of MMA for several years, it may not be a very good match for them.

Ad

"That'd be a great fight" - Adrian Lee welcomes potential lightweight MMA duel against Tye Ruotolo

Adrian Lee isn’t turning down the idea of a showdown with Tye. He thinks it’d make for an exciting matchup.

"I think that'd be a great fight," he said in the aforementioned interview.

Ad

He continued:

"I think he's a great athlete. Him and his brother, Kade, they're phenomenal wrestlers and grapplers, and that really helps tie into their MMA game because of how dynamic they are. Their type of grappling style is more suited for MMA."

It’s a fight that could happen sooner than later, and Lee’s ready if it does. The matchup would pit two of the most promising young talents in ONE against each other: one with a complete MMA upbringing, the other with a submission-first style, making the transition.

Follow ONE Championship on social media for the latest news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.