Adrian Lee dreams of world title gold for he and brother Christian: "We plan on being sibling world champions"

Adrian Lee has outlined his ambitious vision for achieving world championship glory alongside his brother Christian in the world's largest martial arts organization, revealing a plan that would continue to cement their legacy as one of the greatest fight families of all time.

The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect addressed the strategic possibilities that could emerge if Christian returns to action and moves up a division, to allow him to claim the ONE lightweight MMA world title in the future.

While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee said:

"I feel like what would be a great scenario is when I make it to the top, and it's time to move up the division, we plan on being sibling world champions."

Adrian had previously confirmed that he does not plan to challenge Christian for the lightweight MMA crown if he positions himself as a leading contender to the 26 pounds of gold in the lightweight division.

Christian, on the other hand, says he will be more than happy to vacate his spot atop the lightweight division and focus on his assignments as the welterweight king when his youngest sibling is 'ready for it.'

Whichever way this pans out, one thing is for sure: the Lee family and world title glory are synonymous in the MMA realm.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) below:

Adrian Lee says Christian is 'definitely going to be back soon'

In the same interview, Adrian Lee revealed it won't be too long before the reigning two-division MMA world champion returns to action.

The teenage warrior noted:

"I can't say it right now, but he [Christian] is definitely going to be back soon, and I'm excited for everyone to see what they've been missing out on."

For now, though, fight fans can witness Adrian back in action at ONE Fight Night 35. The 19-year-old takes on Tye Ruotolo in lightweight MMA action inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime for free.

