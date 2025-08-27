  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Adrian Lee dreams of world title gold for he and brother Christian: "We plan on being sibling world champions"

Adrian Lee dreams of world title gold for he and brother Christian: "We plan on being sibling world champions"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 27, 2025 16:10 GMT
(From left) Adrian Lee dreams of hoisting ONE gold alongside his elder bro Christian Lee. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Adrian Lee dreams of hoisting ONE gold alongside his elder bro Christian Lee. [Images: ONE Championship]

Adrian Lee has outlined his ambitious vision for achieving world championship glory alongside his brother Christian in the world's largest martial arts organization, revealing a plan that would continue to cement their legacy as one of the greatest fight families of all time.

Ad

The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect addressed the strategic possibilities that could emerge if Christian returns to action and moves up a division, to allow him to claim the ONE lightweight MMA world title in the future.

While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee said:

"I feel like what would be a great scenario is when I make it to the top, and it's time to move up the division, we plan on being sibling world champions."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Adrian had previously confirmed that he does not plan to challenge Christian for the lightweight MMA crown if he positions himself as a leading contender to the 26 pounds of gold in the lightweight division.

Christian, on the other hand, says he will be more than happy to vacate his spot atop the lightweight division and focus on his assignments as the welterweight king when his youngest sibling is 'ready for it.'

Ad

Whichever way this pans out, one thing is for sure: the Lee family and world title glory are synonymous in the MMA realm.

Watch his full interview with the South China Morning Post (SCMP) below:

youtube-cover
Ad

Adrian Lee says Christian is 'definitely going to be back soon'

In the same interview, Adrian Lee revealed it won't be too long before the reigning two-division MMA world champion returns to action.

The teenage warrior noted:

"I can't say it right now, but he [Christian] is definitely going to be back soon, and I'm excited for everyone to see what they've been missing out on."
Ad

For now, though, fight fans can witness Adrian back in action at ONE Fight Night 35. The 19-year-old takes on Tye Ruotolo in lightweight MMA action inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, September 5.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action live in U.S. primetime for free.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications