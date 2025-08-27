Adrian Lee teases Christian Lee's return to competition: "He's definitely going to be back soon"

Undefeated MMA sensation Adrian Lee has dropped hints about his brother Christian's anticipated return to active competition, building excitement among fans who have been awaiting the two-division MMA world champion's comeback.

The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect addressed speculation surrounding his older sibling's hotly anticipated comeback while maintaining secrecy about specific details or timelines.

While speaking with the South China Morning Post, Adrian Lee said:

"I can't say it right now, but he's definitely going to be back soon, and I'm excited for everyone to see what they've been missing out on."

Based on the Prodigy Training Center product's cryptic response, it's safe to say it won't be too long before combat sports enthusiasts get to see the ONE welterweight and lightweight MMA world champion strap the four-ounce gloves once again.

Adrian Lee's insider knowledge, after all, comes from training daily alongside Christian, who has been instrumental in developing his youngest sibling's perfect 3-0 professional record.

Christian, nicknamed 'The Warrior,' was last in action against Alibeg Rasulov at ONE Fight Night 26 in December last year.

Adrian Lee ready to tango on the global stage of ONE Championship

As for Adrian Lee, the teenage superstar's next assignment in the promotion sees him square off against ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo.

Their lightweight MMA matchup will be part of ONE Fight Night 35, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

For Adrian, a victory over someone of Ruotolo's caliber will help him assert his position as one of the weight bracket's top talents.

Meanwhile, his opposite number wants to close in on his two-sport world championship dream, and a massive win over 'The Phenom' could go a long way in his bid to add MMA gold to his submission grappling crown.

Fight fans in North America can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

