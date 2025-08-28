Adrian Lee sends ominous warning to Tye Ruotolo: "You're in for a rough night"

“The Phenom” Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States is ready to give ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo a rude welcome to mixed martial arts.

ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video will feature a battle between two generational talents inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5, live in US Primetime.

Adrian Lee hasn’t been shy about questioning Ruotolo’s decision to call him out for his first foray in four-ounce gloves.

As far as the undefeated 19-year-old is concerned, the youngest IBJJF world champion is in over his head. The Prodigy Training Center representative made it clear that he’d make Ruotolo pay.

"My message for Tye is you're in for a rough night. It's not going to be a fun night for you," he told the South China Morning Post.

Watch the full interview:

Ruotolo enters his MMA debut with a perfect 8-0 submission grappling record in the home of martial arts.

The Atos standout possesses one of the most feared grappling arsenals on the planet, which gives him utmost confidence for his transition.

However, Lee has already proven why he’s considered one of the fastest rising stars in the promotion, finishing all three of his fights by way of scintillating submissions.

Adrian Lee baffled by Tye Ruotolo's call-out

Adrian Lee was expecting to cross paths with fellow undefeated lightweight MMA contender Kade Ruotolo, as he also boasts an identical 3-0 record.

But much to his surprise, it was Kade's twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, who ended up calling him out for his MMA debut.

'The Phenom' shared to SCMP:

"Later on, they sent over the contracts, and I was like, 'You know what? I'll take it. That's a great fight for me.' I don't think that it is the smartest decision for his debut fight, but it is what it is."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this explosive lightweight clash and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free.

