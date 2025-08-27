Adrian Lee reiterates shock at Tye Ruotolo's challenge: "This is not a good match for you"

Adrian Lee continues to express his surprise at Tye Ruotolo's decision to call him out for his MMA debut, maintaining his belief that the grappling champion made a strategic error.

The 19-year-old Hawaiian-American prospect addressed his ongoing shock at being selected as Ruotolo's first mixed martial arts opponent at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ahead of their lightweight MMA tiff inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium next Friday, September 5, Adrian Lee told the South China Morning Post:

"Yeah, you know, I was very shocked. I was like, this is not a good match for you. I think that was a horrible idea of him calling me out, but it's a great opportunity for me."

He continued:

"I can just get in there, take his momentum, and keep going on with my MMA career."

The Prodigy Training Center product's blunt assessment demonstrates his confidence in the stylistic advantages he believes he possesses over the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion.

Lee's direct assessment of the tactical mismatch positions him as a dangerous threat to Ruotolo's perfect ONE Championship record and MMA debut aspirations.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch this lightweight showdown and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, for free.

Watch Adrian Lee's full interview with SCMP here:

Adrian Lee's all-around strength should give him the edge against Tye Ruotolo

Many fans believe Tye Ruotolo could get the job done as soon as the fight hits the mats. But make no mistake, Adrian Lee is no stranger in the grappling department.

The Hawaii-based talent has utilized his ground game wizardry to rack up a perfect 3-0 run in MMA, with all of his wins coming via submission.

Moreover, the Atos representative will need to deal with his foe on the feet before the fight hits the canvas, which no fighter has done against Lee thus far.

Lee has superb takedown defense and will have his hooks, straights, and punches, or clinch work, ready for the American Brazilian jiu-jitsu wizard whenever the two are in proximity at ONE Fight Night 35.

Who do you think emerges victorious in this lightweight scrap? Will it be Lee, or could Ruotolo announce his arrival in the all-encompassing discipline in style against a talented opposition?

