Adrian Lee shows respect for Regian Eersel's skills: "He's a very accomplished and skilled fighter"

Singaporean-American mixed martial arts prodigy ‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee has become a massive supporter of reigning and undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Immortal’ Regian Eersel of the Netherlands.

The 19-year-old Hawaii resident has expressed admiration for Eersel’s technical abilities.

Lee believes the Surinamese-Dutch fighter’s impressive skill set and incredible achievements in ONE Championship are exemplary, and should serve as an inspiration to all fighters across all disciplines in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to SCMP MMA in a recent interview, Lee shared his honest assessment of Eersel's abilities.

‘The Phenom’ said:

"Yeah, Regian, he's a very accomplished and skilled fighter as well, and I'm excited to see his next fight."

Much like Eersel, Lee has shown an ability to finish his opponents with his technical prowess and undeniable fighting skills. And he will soon get that chance when he returns to action next week against a very formidable opponent.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Adrian Lee back in the ONE Championship ring.

Adrian Lee to welcome Tye Ruotolo to the MMA ranks at ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video

‘The Phenom’ Adrian Lee will serve as Tye Ruotolo’s first MMA opponent when the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion makes his debut in the all-encompassing sport next weekend.

The two are set to lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5, from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

