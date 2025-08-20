Stella Hemetsberger ready for world title opportunity at ONE Fight Night 35: "I'm putting in all the work I can"

The Austrian striking sensation Stella Hemetsberger is laser-focused on the biggest match of her career that could launch her to superstardom.The 25-year-old will lock horns with reigning women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan for the vacant women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35 on Prime Video.Hemetsberger has been nothing short of spectacular since joining ONE Championship's global roster.The RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club standout boasts a perfect 3-0 record in the world's largest martial arts organization.However, facing the decorated Buntan represents the biggest test that Hemetsberger has ever faced.The Filipina-American champion has proven her championship mettle by capturing kickboxing gold with her career-defining victory against legendary Anissa Meksen at ONE 169. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship about her preparation, Hemetsberger emphasized her unwavering work ethic heading into this pivotal bout.&quot;I always work very hard for every fight in each fight camp. This fight camp hasn't really been that different, but I'm just making sure I'm putting in all the work I can and getting ready to be the best that I can.”Stella Hemetsberger’s signature high-volume pressure style has proven problematic for her previous opponents.We’ll soon see how the Austrian’s skills stack up against Buntan at ONE Fight Night 35 inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on September 5.Stella Hemetsberger ready for surprises that Jackie Buntan bringsStella Hemetsberger knows she’ll be in for the fight of her life against Jackie Buntan.Still, the Austrian wrecking ball remains confident in her hard work and all-around abilities. She told ONE Championship ahead of this legacy-building fight:&quot;I'm a complete fighter. However, I still like to be ready for everything that is needed. So, there's nothing specific that I've been focused on, but I'm prepared for everything.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35 will air live in US primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North AmericaFollow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on this stacked card