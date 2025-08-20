Stella Hemetsberger confident in all-around skills ahead of title shot: "I'm a complete fighter"

Stella Hemetsberger is embracing her well-rounded skillset as she prepares for the biggest opportunity of her career against ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35.The 26-year-old striker will challenge the Filipino-American for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5, live in U.S. primetime.Ahead of their scheduled five-round tie, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate believes her readiness across all areas may prove decisive against the Filipino-American athlete.&quot;I'm a complete fighter. However, I still like to be ready for everything that is needed. So, there's nothing specific that I've been focused on, but I'm prepared for everything,&quot; Stella Hemetsberger told ONE Championship.This approach has, after all, carried the Salzburg native onto a pristine 3-0 record on ONE Friday Fights — and with an opportunity of a lifetime awaiting her in the coming weeks, Hemetsberger does not plan to slow down.She debuted with a unanimous decision win inside Lumpinee against Chellina Chirino in October last year. This past March, she picked up another victory on the scorecards against Anna Lia Moretti.Just a month later, the sports science graduate secured a life-changing US$100,000 contract via a spectacular first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104, one that booked her a ticket at gold on ONE Fight Night 35. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostStella Hemetsberger geared up for tough challenge against Jackie BuntanStella Hemetsberger knows she has a tough assignment to ace at ONE Fight Night 35. However, the Austrian striking specialist has been putting in the work at Phuket Fight Club to realize her world title dreams.In a recent Instagram post on her official account (@stellahemetsberger), the 26-year-old uploaded a picture of her resting in between rounds with a caption that read:&quot;Putting in all the work.&quot;North American fans can watch Hemetsberger and Buntan's clash for gold and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.