  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Stella Hemetsberger confident in all-around skills ahead of title shot: "I'm a complete fighter"

Stella Hemetsberger confident in all-around skills ahead of title shot: "I'm a complete fighter"

By James De Rozario
Published Aug 20, 2025 04:13 GMT
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) headlines ONE Fight Night 35. [Image from ONE Championship]
Stella Hemetsberger (pictured) headlines ONE Fight Night 35. [Image from ONE Championship]

Stella Hemetsberger is embracing her well-rounded skillset as she prepares for the biggest opportunity of her career against ONE women's strawweight kickboxing world champion Jackie Buntan in the main event of ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

The 26-year-old striker will challenge the Filipino-American for the vacant ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, September 5, live in U.S. primetime.

Ahead of their scheduled five-round tie, the RS-GYM and Phuket Fight Club affiliate believes her readiness across all areas may prove decisive against the Filipino-American athlete.

"I'm a complete fighter. However, I still like to be ready for everything that is needed. So, there's nothing specific that I've been focused on, but I'm prepared for everything," Stella Hemetsberger told ONE Championship.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

This approach has, after all, carried the Salzburg native onto a pristine 3-0 record on ONE Friday Fights — and with an opportunity of a lifetime awaiting her in the coming weeks, Hemetsberger does not plan to slow down.

She debuted with a unanimous decision win inside Lumpinee against Chellina Chirino in October last year. This past March, she picked up another victory on the scorecards against Anna Lia Moretti.

Just a month later, the sports science graduate secured a life-changing US$100,000 contract via a spectacular first-round knockout of Vanessa Romanowski at ONE Friday Fights 104, one that booked her a ticket at gold on ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad
Ad

Stella Hemetsberger geared up for tough challenge against Jackie Buntan

Stella Hemetsberger knows she has a tough assignment to ace at ONE Fight Night 35. However, the Austrian striking specialist has been putting in the work at Phuket Fight Club to realize her world title dreams.

In a recent Instagram post on her official account (@stellahemetsberger), the 26-year-old uploaded a picture of her resting in between rounds with a caption that read:

Ad
"Putting in all the work."

North American fans can watch Hemetsberger and Buntan's clash for gold and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card live in U.S. primetime for free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications