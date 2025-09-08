WATCH: Tye Ruotolo chokes out Adrian Lee in pro MMA debut in ONE Championship

Tye Ruotolo couldn't have wished for a better way to conquer his debut in the all-encompassing discipline at ONE Fight Night 35 last Friday, September 5.

The ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion earned another highlight-reel finish on the global stage of ONE Championship against rising star Adrian Lee of Singapore and the United States.

Watch Tye Ruotolo's finish inside Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium here:

Despite marching to another victory under the ONE spotlight, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt did not have it easy against Lee.

The 19-year-old Prodigy Training Center affiliate left it all in the ring from the start of the tussle. Lee attacked with solid combinations, takedown attempts, and, remarkably, even found multiple escapes from Ruotolo's vice-like grip on the canvas.

However, Ruotolo, who promised to showcase his chops in the striking department, walked the talk. The 22-year-old Atos representative shut down Lee's offense and brought him to the canvas, where he began plotting a path to victory.

He unleashed a round of ground-and-pound before securing Lee's back to wrap up the match-winning rear-naked choke at the 4:14 mark of the second frame.

The California fighter's first MMA win moved him up to 9-0 overall in ONE Championship. His previous eight victories were all attained in submission grappling.

To make matters sweeter, Tye Ruotolo claimed another US$50,000 performance bonus.

What's next for Tye Ruotolo in ONE?

Fresh off his ninth successive win inside the Circle, the two-sport athlete has plenty of options for himself.

First, he can return to the submission grappling realm to defend his ONE welterweight world title against any of the division's top contenders.

If that doesn't materialize, there's a whole lot of warriors who'd love to see whether Ruotolo truly has what it takes to excel in MMA.

Either way, Ruotolo's future in the all-encompassing sport is looking bright. And if he does return to his bread and butter, there's no doubting that he would likely continue his reign as the divisional king.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 35 replay for free.

