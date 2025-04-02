“He’s put some size on” - Liam Harrison raves about Jonathan Haggerty’s bigger and meaner physique

ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty hasn't officially moved up yet, but featherweight might be more possible than we initially thought — if we go by Liam Harrison's observation about his frame, that is.

It seems the reigning bantamweight champ has bulked up noticeably since his last outing at ONE 171: Qatar in February. According to Harrison, Haggerty showed up to his gym's opening day looking like he belonged in the next division up. Speaking to ONE Championship's Nick Atkin, he said:

"I was with Jon last week because he was up at my gym for an opening day. Man, Jon’s massive when he’s walking around now. I was looking at him thinking “f***ing hell, he’s put some size on. He must have been 73 kilos."

That kind of walking weight puts Haggerty well within arms reach of featherweight territory, and if he does decide to make that step, perhaps we're looking at a potential multi-division championship situation.

Check out the interview below:

“It will be an exciting fight” - Jonathan Haggerty intrigued by the idea of moving up to featherweight in possible England clash against Nico Carrillo

The potential move to featherweight only adds more intrigue to the long-rumored England clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Nico Carrillo, who has confirmed his transition to featherweight.

Carrillo has been eyeing this matchup for a while, and with Haggerty's physique trending upward, the stars might align sooner rather than later. To further emphasize the point, it seems Haggerty is interested in the prospect as well:

"Yeah, for sure. I just need to put on some weight, move up to featherweight. But who knows? But it will be an exciting fight either way."

Lyndon Knowles, Haggerty's longtime coach and current ONE world title challenger, hopes it comes together. No official word yet, but with how things are looking, Haggerty's move up may be a matter of when rather than if.

