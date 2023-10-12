“He’s ready for Khamzat” - Dillon Danis puts on a jiu-jitsu masterclass at open workouts for Logan Paul boxing match, fans react

Dillon Danis recently showcased some of his best jiu-jitsu skills at the Misfits Boxing open workout session ahead of his boxing match against Logan Paul. The controversial jiu-jitsu savant thoroughly entertained the fans in attendance and had the time of his life showing off his grappling and wrestling moves on UFC middleweight Phil Hawes.

The Bellator welterweight contender is set to make his long-awaited return to combat sports at the Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event in Manchester, England. The Danis vs. Paul boxing match will be one-half of a special dual-headliner event, with KSI going up against Tommy Fury in the other headliner.

Boxing journalist Michael Benson recently posted a video showing Dillon Danis brushing up on his jiu-jitsu skills at the Misfits Boxing open workouts. Given that Danis is competing against Logan Paul in a boxing match, fans were amused at the 30-year-old's antics and flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts.

One fan jokingly suggested that Dillon Danis was ready to face Khamzat Chimaev and wrote:

"He's ready for Khamzat."

Another fan claimed:

"This dude just wants a paycheck."

One user observed:

"Bro genuinely having the time of his life, man's just living it in Manchester."

Dillon Danis chokes out OnlyFans model-turned-boxer Elle Brooke

Dillon Danis recently helped OnlyFans star Elle Brooke experience getting choked out (h/t @SpinninBackfist on X). The jiu-jitsu maestro ran into the celebrity boxer at the same Misfits Boxing open workouts.

After applying a firm rear-naked choke on Brooke, Danis held it in place till she lost consciousness for a short while. As Brooke's legs gave out, Phil Hawes and Danis helped her get up and steady herself. It seems the OnlyFans model-turned-boxer had an outworldly experience, twitching as she lost her cognizance.

As soon as Elle Brooke woke up, she thanked Danis and compared her experience to that of using the party drug MDMA. As the Bellator welterweight contender laughed with Hawes, she could be heard saying:

"It felt like I was on MDMA. Oh my god, that's so much better than drugs."

Danis will be making his first combat sports outing since his first-round submission win against Max Humphrey at Bellator 222 in June 2019. His boxing match against Logan Paul is scheduled to be a six-round affair at 195 pounds and will go down at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.