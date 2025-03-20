“He's a really strong fighter” - Masaaki Noiri says fighting Tawanchai will prove his level of skill to the world

With ONE 172 just days away, Masaaki Noiri is locked in for the biggest fight of his career. On March 23, the two-division K-1 Champion will challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the interim ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in Saitama, Japan - a matchup that pits two elite strikers at the top of their game.

Ad

In the ONE 172 official press conference, Noiri expressed his excitement for the challenge ahead and acknowledged his opponent's caliber:

"I'm really looking forward to this fight strongly, and I understand that he's a really strong fighter in Muay Thai, but also in kickboxing, too. I choose ONE Championship to prove my strong points. So please look forward to this fight."

Ad

Trending

Check out the event coverage below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

"He's been on a winning streak" - Masaaki Noiri says fans already expect Tawanchai to emerge victorious in every fight he's in

Tawanchai is on a high, riding a nine-fight win streak that has made him one of the most dangerous strikers in the sport. The Thai legend's form heading into the bout is undeniable, and with every appearance, expectations continue to rise.

Ad

Masaaki Noiri knows exactly what he's up against, and is well aware that he is the underdog in this situation. In an interview with ONE Championship, he said:

"Tawanchai's weaknesses? Let's see, what are they? Well, there are a few, but I really can't say too much about that right now. One thing, though - right now, he's been on a winning streak, and I feel like winning has almost become something expected of him."

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang takes place on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan. Tickets are available here. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action live via PPV on watch.onefc.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.