"He's a robot" - T.J. Dillashaw shares bold prediction for Sean Strickland's chances against Luke Rockhold in potential fight after UFC 312 loss

T.J. Dillashaw recently made a bold prediction about Sean Strickland's prospects in a potential showdown against Luke Rockhold. 'Tarzan' endured a one-sided unanimous decision defeat in his rematch against reigning middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312 earlier this month.

After Strickland's defeat, many in the MMA community, including his own coach, Eric Nicksick, remarked that the 33-year-old outspoken fighter failed to display aggression during the bout and struggled to make it a competitive contest.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON PODCAST, Dillashaw also criticized Strickland’s performance against du Plessis and stated that after witnessing his UFC 312 showing, he favors Rockhold’s chances of defeating him in a potential matchup:

"The Sean we’re watching in this fight, Luke pieces him up. Sean, for whatever reason, was like gun-shy. He’s a volume fighter, and for whatever reason, he’s pop-shotting. He’s throwing one jab at a time. He’s throwing one push kick at a time. He is not putting combos together. He’s not feinting. He’s not moving his f*cking head. He’s a robot."

The former UFC bantamweight champion continued:

"He was standing straight up, tall, and throwing a jab the whole fight. I think that Sean was hopefully going to evolve coming into this fight, and I thought he looked worse than the first one."

Check out T.J. Dillashaw's comments below (17:42):

Strickland and Rockhold were previously scheduled to face off at UFC 268 in November 2021, but the fight was called off after Rockhold pulled out due to a back injury.

Luke Rockhold calls out Sean Strickland for failing to live up to the hype at UFC 312

During his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, Luke Rockhold criticized Sean Strickland for his lackluster performance against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312.

The former UFC middleweight champion accused Strickland of giving up after suffering a broken nose in the fourth round and claimed that 'Tarzan' failed to live up to the pre-fight hype:

"We all watched the fight. We all heard this guy talk, 'To the death, Dutchman, to the death.' This motherf**ker talks such a big game, and then he b*tches out and basically quits in the fight after he breaks his nose. What are you worried about? The world title is on the line. That’s all you want, that’s all you’ve dreamed of, and you’re more worried about fixing your f*cking nose than winning and biting down on your mouthpiece and doing what you’ve got to do? I mean, it shows your true character."

Check out Luke Rockhold's comments below (1:25):

