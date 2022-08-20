"He's been running for three years"- Leon Edwards talks about his rivalry with UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal and the possibility of a fight with 'Gamebred'

Leon Edwards sat down with Daniel Cormier to discuss his ongoing feud with fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal ahead of his title fight against Kamaru Usman this weekend.

After flatlining Darren Till back in 2019, 'Gambred' was involved in a backstage altercation which kickstarted his rise to stardom. Cutting short his post-fight interview, the 37-year-old sucker-punched Edwards, opening up a cut under his eye, which ultimately started his iconic 'three piece and a soda' brand.

While speaking about his long-term rivalry with Masvidal, 'Rocky' insisted that his career is on a completely different trajectory than the Cuban. But he assured everyone that the fight will take place if the 51-fight veteran can put together some wins.

"He went running for three years now, he went running, I haven't seen him since. Now I got a title shot, now I'm the man at the top, he's all, 'When he wins I want to fight for the title'. I haven't seen him for like three years, what are you doing?

"I think our careers, I'm going like this [upwards] and at the moment he's doing that [going downwards], it's hard for it to make sense. Let him go out there, win some fights and we can get it... That's beef, straight away [if I see him outside of the octagon]."

Leon Edwards has his first shot at becoming a UFC champion when he puts his 10-fight unbeaten run on the line against the king of welterweights, Kamaru Usman. Surprisingly enough, the 30-year-old's last loss in the octagon came against the 170lbs champion.

Check out what the Englishman had to say about Jorge Masvidal in the video below.

What's next for Jorge Masvidal?

Jorge Masvidal finds himself spiraling down the welterweight rankings and currently sits at #9 in the division. So, what's next for the American Top Team representative?

Rumors are suggesting that his next bout will see him go toe-to-toe with the heavy-hitting Gilbert Burns, but nothing has been made official at this time. The Brazilian will be a huge test for the aging veteran and if he does manage to beat 'Durinho', the former strikeforce competitor could push himself back into UFC title contention.

Another great matchup for the legend would be the entertaining Vicente Luque. After being knocked out by Geoff Neal in his last outing, 'The Silent Assassin' wants to get back into the winners column. A fight against the iconic Jorge Masvidal has all the ingredients to produce a fight of the year showing.

