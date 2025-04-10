“He’s scary” - Liam Harrison says Nabil Anane is not done growing and could conquer more weight classes

At only 20 years old, Thai-Algerian phenom Nabil Anane just beat Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nico Carrillo back-to-back - and now, people are wondering how far this kid can actually go.

Standing at 6'4", with sharp technique, cool composure, and reach unmatched in the division, Anane is quickly becoming one of the most intriguing prospects in combat sports. And the hype is more than justified - at least, according to veteran striker Liam Harrison:

"He’s scary, to be fair," Harrison admitted. "6-foot-4 and it’s even scary that he was actually making 135 not long back. Imagine turning up and you didn’t know who you were fighting and he’d be like “get the f*** out of here, I’m not fighting him, he’s 6’9! I don’t think so!”

Watch Liam Harrison's reaction to ONE 172 in his interview with Nick Atkin below:

“A strong possibility he could do it” - Liam Harrison believes Nabil Anane can become ONE’s first-ever three-division champ

It's easy to forget his age when you see how terrifying he is in the ring, but Nabil Anane's still got quite some growing to do to maximize his physique.

According to Liam Harrison, if the Thai-Algerian continues on this trajectory, there is a very real possibility he would join Anatoly Malykhin as the only two fighters in ONE Championship to claim world titles in three weight divisions:

"Yeah, obviously, he’s really young, he’s going to grow into his body. So like I said, at 22 or 23, he’ll probably hit the 155, then when he gets in the late 20’s, he might even be that.

"And you might be one of the first-ever champions to win the ONE title in three different weights because it’s a strong possibility that he could do it, especially if he grows into his body properly like he is doing at the minute."

Watch Nabil Anane in action at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, available via replay on watch.onefc.com.

