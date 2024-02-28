“He's screwed either way” – Jarred Brooks explains why Joshua Pacio’s improvements won’t matter in their rematch

ONE strawweight kingpin Jarred Brooks believes Joshua Pacio’s “improvements” will prove to be futile in their rematch at ONE 166: Qatar.

The two strawweights are scheduled to touch gloves again this Friday March 1 on a stacked fight card inside the Lusail Sports Arena. This blockbuster co-main event is one of the most anticipated matchups of the year, especially since their first showdown in December 2022, proved to be an absolute barn-burner.

But even though both men expect another memorable face-off, Brooks believes he has the higher ground. According to ‘The Monkey God,’ Pacio will be fighting a different type of fighter come Friday night. So, all the preparation he’s made to defeat him will all be in vain.

“I see that he's trying to be more explosive on the entries,” he told ONE Championship. “I'm always changing angles and moving, so I know he's gonna be trying to hit like threes with me. So it's a different stylistic opponent when you're going against somebody for the second time.

He continued to add:

“So I think that Josh is going to be trying to hit three punch combinations and I think that's gonna go against everything that he was working on in that last fight. So I think he's necessarily screwed either way.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Jarred Brooks promises to steal the show and win his first major bonus at ONE 166: Qatar

It’s very hard to believe that Jarred Brooks has never been rewarded with a performance bonus before.

The American superstar is known for putting on illustrious performances in ONE Championship. Besides his epic championship battle with Joshua Pacio, which is the only time he’s won by decision, Brooks has sent fans into frenzies with his unmatched ability to finish fights early.

There is no doubt that the fans crave for more and the only person who knows how to do that is ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks.

He told ONE:

“I’m there to steal the show. I’m there to get a (US)$50,000 bonus for the first time. But I’m there for more than just money. I’m there for my belt and to go out and provide for my daughter and my family.”