"He's short, he sucks, he's ugly" - Uriah Hall says he wanted to fight "scared" Darren Till in London

Uriah Hall is set to fight Andre Muniz in his next fight. However, Hall has admitted he never wanted to fight Muniz in the first place and wanted to share the octagon with Darren Till instead.

Till is currently 1-3 in his last four fights and has only one win since moving up to the UFC's middleweight division. The Englishman's only victory at 185 lb was against Kelvin Gastelum back at UFC 244.

During an interview with 'The Schmo', Hall accused Till of playing around with the UFC and not stepping foot into the octagon since losing to Derek Brunson:

"I mean, to be honest, you know it's not something that I wanted. I wanted Darren Till but he's being a punk a** b**** and I don't know what happened, he's just playing the UFC and what not. But he's the guy I wanted, makes sense."

Furthermore, 'Prime Time' said that he would've preferred to fight Till on the UFC London card. However, he thinks that 'The Gorilla' is simply scared or injured at the moment.

The No.9-ranked UFC middleweight feels that Darren Till will be "quiet" if the pair ever cross paths and won't be trash talking like he usually does:

"I did, I wanted him but you know, I think he's just scared. I think he's really scared. Either that or he's injured or some s***. He's always making excuses, that's how I look at him. He talks smack but I know when I stand in front of him, he's gonna be quiet, so I know I can beat him. I just know I can beat him, he's short, he sucks, he's ugly and I just know I can kick his a**."

Uriah Hall is certainly not underestimating Andre Muniz

Despite making it clear that he wanted to fight Darren Till next, Uriah Hall is definitely not overlooking Andre Muniz at the moment. Hall and Muniz are set to face each other on the UFC Fight Night card scheduled for April 16.

During the same interview with 'The Schmo', Hall added that if he beats Muniz, he will look forward and be positive:

"I'm not underestimating my opponent right now. He's a great jiu-jitsu guy. A lot of guys always try to take me down and submit me. I'm a problem. I'm not a jiu-jitsu guy, I'm not a wrestler but you're gonna have a hard time. But respect to him. If I beat him, you know, I'm still propelling to go forward, that's it, I just got to look forward and be positive."

Check out Uriah Hall's interview with 'The Schmo' below:

Uriah Hall is currently on the back of a loss to Sean Strickland in August last year. In 2021, Hall did secure a win over Chris Weidman but under unfortunate circumstances after the former middleweight champion broke his leg.

