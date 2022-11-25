Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley recently discussed a potential Conor McGregor comeback fight against Michael Chandler, as the Irishman has been hinting at a return to the octagon sometime next year.

On the latest edition of the Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) MMA Show #133, 'Sugar' wondered if McGregor would see 'Iron' as a favorable matchup for his return:

"Chandler is dangerous, but he's shorter and he throws f*****g hooks. Conor is bigger and he's a sniper who throws down the middle."

Rogan agreed with O'Malley and added:

"Chandler can take it though... Bounce back. That guy has a warrior spirit. Crazy warrior spirit. Like, maybe too crazy... That's how he gets the fans too. He's just do-or-die. You can guarantee, if Michael Chandler is fighting, some f*****g chaos is gonna happen."

Rogan and O'Malley also discussed McGregor not being tested by USADA. They discussed that if the Irishman returns to the testing pool around December, he will be done serving the designated six-month period by June or July next year.

One can assume that the podcast was recorded before McGregor revealed in a tweet yesterday that he will be "clear for testing in February" and undergo the necessary tests before booking a fight.

Watch Joe Rogan and Sean O'Malley talk about Conor McGregor's potential return below:

Conor McGregor last fought in the octagon at UFC 264 in 2021, where he lost his trilogy bout to Dustin Poirier via TKO. The fight ended in major disappointment for the Irishman, who suffered a fractured tibia during the fight and has not been active in the octagon ever since.

Michael Chandler is coming off a loss to Poirier at UFC 281, getting submitted in the third round by 'The Diamond'. This marked Chandler's third loss in the promotion.

Regardless of the losses, 'Iron' is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining lightweights thanks to his style. The former Bellator champion has made his desire to face McGregor loud and clear, calling the Irish superstar out on several occasions.

Joe Rogan faces Conor McGregor's wrath as the Irishman goes on a Twitter tirade

It seems Conor McGregor is still losing sleep over his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. The Irishman recently went on a Twitter diatribe about the event and even took shots at UFC color commentator Joe Rogan.

McGregor, who recently went after Nurmagomedov in a now-deleted tweet, also went after Rogan for his commentary during the UFC 229 main event. 'The Notorious' took offense to Joe Rogan's commentary as he pointed out some illegal strikes that the Irishman landed on 'The Eagle' during their showdown.

Posting an audio clip, McGregor said:

“'That was an illegal knee on the head of a grounded opponent.' Shut up, Joe. You little fool, you. What are you talking about? Smash this and smash that. What was smashed was my knee into his f**king eye socket, yeah? Sh*t. 'That’s a knee to a grounded opponent. Call the cops.' F**king tick, you.”

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head @joerogan proper Twelve blow the jaw off you stick to that other gick boondock head https://t.co/7UkBU6abnf

McGregor further posted a photo of Donald Cerrone, whom he beat via TKO in 2020, asking Rogan if the comedian had ever seen him in that state of damage.

