"He's sniffing some white girls with Joe Biden" - Colby Covington rains 'Chaos' on Jon Jones, claims he may pull-out of UFC 295

Colby Covington emerged in an interview with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, where he ridiculed the heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. Besides Jones, Covington also took a swipe at U.S. President Joe Biden. 'Chaos' is known for his avowed and open support for former U.S. President Donald J. Trump.

On being asked about the heavyweight title bout between Stipe Miocic and Jon Jones at UFC 295, Covington asserted that Jon Jones would "refuse" to fight on the same card as him as he knows too much about the heavyweight champion.

"Let's be honest, let's talk about facts Michael. Is Jon Jones gonna be willing to share a card with his former roommate, who knows all his dirty secrets, all his skeletons in his closet? I beg that he is going over the UFC now and he's telling them, "Yo I'm not sharing a card with Colby, I'll refuse to fight here." So, the only way I see that fight happening is, we know Jones is unpredictable, we know he might go sniff some white girls, kinda like Joe Biden. So he's not to be relied on, he might get pulled off the card and we might have come to save the day and become the main event."

Colby Covington and Jone Jones were roommates at Iowa Central Community College at one point in their lives, dreaming of making it to the top in the combat sports business.

With the passage of time and progression in their respective careers, the relationship between the former friends turned sour as they excelled in MMA and finally made it to the largest MMA promotion, the UFC.

Ian Garry puts his weight behind Leon Edwards against Colby Covington

UFC welterweight prospect Ian Garry has come down heavily on Colby Covington in the UFC 292 press interaction. He termed 'Chaos' to be overrated and also said that his only achievement was getting beat twice by the former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

While responding to a question from a reporter about the prediction for the Covington vs. Edwards bout, he said:

"I think Leon absolutely smashes him. Colby gets a lot of hype for nothing. The biggest thing Colby has achieved is to lose against Kamaru Usman twice. And the other hand, Leon defeated Usman twice. I think Leon will absolutely dominate Colby. He’ll run through him.”

